Panchkula Municipal Corporation polls: Election expenditure mandatory to be declared by candidates within 30 days

Panchkula (Haryana) [India], December 29 (ANI): All the candidates, who have contested in the general election for the seat of Mayor and Members of Municipal Corporation, Panchkula, will have to disclose the total expenditure incurred on various items in the election process within 30 days from the date of declaration of result, an official said.

In an official release, Nodal Officer Expenditure Monitoring Cell, Municipal Corporation Election, Panchkula, Dalbir Singh on Tuesday stated that the expenditure disclosed should be in prescribed Abstract Statement in Annexure-III (in duplicate) along with an affidavit duly sworn before the Attesting Authority i.e. Magistrate of 1st Class and Oath Commissioner or Notary Public in FORM Annexure-IV (Affidavit) in proforma(s) issued by the Returning Officer at the time of nomination.

The candidate can visit the relevant website to download the above Annexure(s), in case not received from Returning Officer by any candidate.



On December 27, the long-awaited elections of the Municipal Corporation of Panchkula were held.

For the first time here, the voters polled directly elect their mayoral candidate in Panchkula- in contrast to the earlier procedure as per which the Mayor's post was filled by one of the already elected councillors.

There are six candidates for the post of Mayor and a total of 83 councillor candidates are contesting in 20 wards. Of the total 1.85 lakh voters, more than 98,000 are men and about 87,000 are women.

The counting of votes will be undertaken on December 30, at the end of which the winner will be announced, on the same day. (ANI)

