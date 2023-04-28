Panchkula: Punjab and Haryana high court suspends special CBI judge

Panchkula (Haryana) [India], April 28 (ANI): Punjab and Haryana high court on Thursday suspended Panchkula special CBI judge Sudhir Parmar following raids at his official residence on April 18 by Haryana anti-corruption bureau (ACB) team.



Ahead of issuing the suspension order, the High Court had taken prior approval from the Supreme Court. It was only after the Anti-Corruption Bureau's raids that the High Court appealed to the Supreme Court to allow it to transfer the judge of the special court set up to deal with cases pending against several former MLAs and MPs.

According to the information, the Anti-Corruption Bureau has given the complete report to the High Court itself. However, it is not yet known whether the ACB has found any evidence pertaining to influencing the course of trial from Parmar residence during the raids.

For now, High Court has also appointed Rajeev Goel, Additional Sessions Judge, Gurugram, as the new judge of the Special CBI Court, Haryana, Panchkula. (ANI)

