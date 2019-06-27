Visuals from the Pandharpur Wari procession in Pune on Wednesday. Photo/ANI
Pandharpur Wari procession reaches Pune

ANI | Updated: Jun 27, 2019 06:56 IST

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 27 (ANI): Pandharpur Wari processions, the annual pilgrimage to Pandharpur in honour of Sant Tukaram and Sant Dnyaneshwar, reached Pune with 'palkhi' of the two renowned saints.
The two processions consisting of lakhs of devotees reached here on Wednesday.
The processions starting from different locations, Sant Tukaram Maharaj 'palkhi' procession from Dehu village and Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj 'palkhi' starting from Alandi village, meet in Pune before continuing further towards Pandharpur.
The procession is scheduled to reach Pandharpur on July 11. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 07:40 IST

