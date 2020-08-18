Pandit Jasraj was a 'Yug Purush' in Hindustani Classical Music: Maharashtra governor

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari condoled the demise of the doyen of Hindustani Classical music Padma Vibhushan Pandit Jasraj, who passed away in New Jersey, United States on Monday.

Legendary classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj passed away at an age of 90 on Monday.

"Pt Jasraj was a 'Yug Purush' in Hindustani Classical Music. While taking Hindustani classical music to dizzying heights, he made special efforts to bring it closer to the common man. He was very open to accepting new streams and innovative ideas in music," Koshyari said in an official statement.

Pt Jasraj taught several students, many of whom have become established artists themselves, he said.

"Pt Jasraj's music is divine and will remain eternal. With his demise, a melodious era has come to an end. I convey my heartfelt condolences to his numerous admirers and members of the bereaved family in this moment of grief," Koshyari said.

Pandit Jasraj whose career in music spanned over 80 years belonged to the Mewati Gharana. He is a recipient of several accolades including the prestigious Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan. (ANI)

