Panel approves inter-cadre deputation of UP cadre IAS officer to J-K for one year

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 6 (ANI): The Appointment Committee of Cabinet has approved the inter-cadre deputation of an IAS officer of Uttar Pradesh cadre to UT of J-K for one year.

"The Appointment Committee of Cabinet has approved the proposal of Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) for inter-cadre deputation of Nitishwar Kumar (UP, IAS, 1996 batch) from Uttar Pradesh cadre to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir for a period of one year," the Union government said in an order. (ANI)

