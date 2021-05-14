Panel formed to probe into oxygen supply issue at Goa Medical College and Hospital

Panaji (Goa) [India], May 14 (ANI): The Goa government on Thursday formed a three-member committee to inquire into the oxygen supply issue at Goa Medical College and Hospital.

"The Competent Authority has decided to appoint three members for the Committee to inquire into the oxygen supply issues at GMC: Dr BK Mishra-Director-IIT Chairperson; Dr VN Jindal-Ex Dean GMC - Member and Dr Tariq Thomas, Secretary (UD)-Member, Convenor", read the order by Office of the Secretary, Revenue Member Secretary, SEC and SDMA of the Goa government.

The Terms of Reference (ToR) for the Committee are to ascertain the adequacy of the oxygen supply to GMC; to ascertain efficiency of the oxygen supply chain; to examine the process of administration of oxygen at GMC, and give recommendations for its improvement.



To recommend improvement in the complete chain of oxygen delivery at GMC is also one of the ToR.

"The Committee will have to finish the task within the next 3 days. The Secretary (Health) will is also directed to provide necessary support to the Committee in timely completion of the task. This is issued with the approval of the Competent Authority", informed Sanjay Kumar, Secretary, Revenue Member Secretary, SEC and SDMA.

Goa Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant on Wednesday visited the medical oxygen tank at South Goa District Hospital (SGDH), Margao where an incident of leakage had taken place on Tuesday afternoon due to which one person sustained injuries.

The Chief Minister also held a meeting with the hospital authorities and discussed various issues related to second wave of the pandemic. (ANI)

