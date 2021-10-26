Panel of National Forensic Science University's faculty visits proposed site for its Tripura-wing

Agartala (Tripura) [India], October 26 (ANI): National Forensic Science University Gujarat Vice-Chancellor JM Vyas led a panel that paid a visit on Monday to the proposed site for the Forensic Science University Tripura, the second of its kind institute in the country, said sources of the Education Department of Tripura.

The team landed in Tripura early on Monday morning and went straight to Anandanagar, a few kilometres away from Agartala city to physically inspect the land acquisition works going on there, added the sources.

A team of officials from the state administration including Principal Secretary to the Revenue Department Somya Gupta and Assistant District Magistrate West Tripura guided the delegation towards the location and discussed the nitty gritty's of the highly ambitious project. During the spot visit, the expert's team shared their suggestions with the officials of state administration to speed up the process of the land acquisition, as per the sources.





Later, the team met Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb at the civic secretariat where discussions took place over the speedy completion of the project, according to the sources.

It is expected that students from different parts of the state as well as abroad may take admission to the University which may prove to be a big boon for the state's education infrastructure. In the initial stage, a makeshift campus has been opened at Rashtriya Sanskrit Sansthan complex Radhanagar. Admission for five selected courses has also begun in the temporary campus.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to come for a visit to the proposed site for the Forensic Science University Tripura to lay the foundation stone of the university. Although Shah's visit was initially scheduled for November 21 next, it might get delayed for the Civic elections, according to the officials. As the Model Code of Conduct has come into force, in all likelihood, Shah's visit may be deferred and he might visit the state once the polls process gets over.

Dr Vyas was accompanied by Dr SO Junare, campus director of Gandhinagar campus and CD Jadeja Executive Registrar of NFSU. (ANI)

