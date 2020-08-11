Pangolin rescued by Forest Department officials in AP's Prakasam

Prakasam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], August 10 (ANI): A pangolin was rescued from Goddess Lalita Devi temple in Bestavaripeta village of Prakasam district on Monday morning.

The locals identified it and gave information to the forest department officials, after which the endangered animal was rescued.



Satish, Giddaluru Forest Officer said the animal will be released in a nearby forest area after permission from higher officials.

While speaking to ANI over phone, Satish said, "We have got information about the Pangolin at around 6.30 am today. The local people of Bestavaripeta village caught it and gave us the information. We immediately went there and rescued the rare species. We will leave it in the forest nearby after obtaining permission from higher officials."

Listed as endangered, selling Pangolins for commercial purposes is an unlawful act under the Wildlife Protection Act. (ANI)

