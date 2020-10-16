Panic in China as India covered border areas by constructing road from Arunachal to Ladakh under PM Modi's leadership: Nadda

Aurangabad (Bihar) [India], October 15 (ANI): There is a state of panic in China at this moment because Prime Minister Narendra Modi has covered the border area by making a 4,700 kilometre-long road from Arunachal Pradesh to Ladakh in the last five years, said BJP national president J P Nadda.

"At this time there is a panic in China, that is because Modi ji has covered the border area by making 4,700 km road from Arunachal Pradesh to Ladakh in the last five years," said Nadda in Goh, Aurangabad.

"The country is moving ahead at a very fast. The leadership of Modi ji has given a befitting reply to the maladministration of Pakistan. In the same language, the soldiers of the country have given an answer to China and told how India is going under the leadership of Modi Ji," he added.

Nadda further said, "The NDA government under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has done the work of liberating people from 'Lalu's jungle raj'.

"The state, which had previously being run on 'loot order', is now running following law and order," he added.

He continued saying that in elections, people are lured by making big promises and the voters get confused about who they should vote for.

"Vote on the basis of what the candidate and his party have done so far. Today RJD has come up with a new map of development, they should be thankful that Modi ji even taught them the meaning of development," he added.



Nadda said that Bihar produces 80 per cent of the foxnut in the world of which 90 per cent of them are produced in eight districts of North Bihar.

"Under self-reliant India, we will do the world-class branding of foxnut and sell it in the world at a reasonable price and provide employment to the youth," he added.

"In the country where the Prime Minister is the prime server, we are all ready to work for the people. Earlier, elections were held on the basis of caste and religion. Narendra Modi has taught the work of going among the public with a report card," said Nadda.

Nadda further stated that the Prime Minister gave a package of Rs 1 lakh 25 thousand crore for the development of Bihar five years ago.

"Besides Rs 1 lakh 25 thousand crore, PM Modi has given Rs 40,000 crore for the development of Bihar."

"Where there is NDA there is development, trust and the ability to move forward. Bihar has developed in every field like Railways, Education, Health, Roads under the NDA Government. After independence, Bihar had only one medical college, after that three more medical colleges were constructed,"

Till 2014 only four medical colleges were there in the state. But during 2014-20, 11 medical colleges have been given to Bihar, Nadda stated.

Slamming Congress party, Nadda said, "The Congress party's malpractices industrialisation was stopped in Bihar. Bihar will lead to an industrial revolution under the leadership of Narendra Modi ji and Nitish ji."

"The Congress party delayed the Ayodhya Shri Ram temple case in court. You made Narendra Modi win again, a case was filed in the Supreme Court and a decision was taken in favor of Ramjanmabhoomi," said Nadda. (ANI)

