Panipat: Robbers break into bank through ceiling, decamp with jewellery

Panipat (Haryana) [India], Aug 13 (ANI): Thieves made a good escape with jewellery by breaking into a strong room of Punjab and Sind Bank in Panipat on August 11, police said.

The authorities are yet to quantify the loss, however, eyewitnesses claim the men have robbed jewellery worth crores from the lockers.

The robbers managed to enter the strong room by cutting the roof slab of the bank with drill machines. According to the preliminary investigations, the thieves were well aware of the layout of the financial institution and entered the bank premises by gaining access to the classroom built on the first floor by breaking open the window grill. This bank is on the ground floor of the building.

"The bank and a school run in the premises of a Gurudwara. Robbers entered the strong room by cutting the roof slab. Six lockers have been damaged. Case registered," said Rajbeer Singh, Fort station in-charge.

A thorough investigation into the matter is underway and the police are making efforts to nab the robbers. (ANI)

