Jewellery robbed from bank in Panipat [Photo/ANI]
Jewellery robbed from bank in Panipat [Photo/ANI]

Panipat: Robbers break into bank through ceiling, decamp with jewellery

ANI | Updated: Aug 13, 2019 16:19 IST

Panipat (Haryana) [India], Aug 13 (ANI): Thieves made a good escape with jewellery by breaking into a strong room of Punjab and Sind Bank in Panipat on August 11, police said.
The authorities are yet to quantify the loss, however, eyewitnesses claim the men have robbed jewellery worth crores from the lockers.
The robbers managed to enter the strong room by cutting the roof slab of the bank with drill machines. According to the preliminary investigations, the thieves were well aware of the layout of the financial institution and entered the bank premises by gaining access to the classroom built on the first floor by breaking open the window grill. This bank is on the ground floor of the building.
"The bank and a school run in the premises of a Gurudwara. Robbers entered the strong room by cutting the roof slab. Six lockers have been damaged. Case registered," said Rajbeer Singh, Fort station in-charge.
A thorough investigation into the matter is underway and the police are making efforts to nab the robbers. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 17:11 IST

Cybersecurity breach detected in Army's Northern Command,...

New Delhi [India], Aug 13 (ANI): The Indian Army has detected a cybersecurity breach involving a senior officer posted in Jammu and Kashmir under the Northern Command.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 15:58 IST

Himachal Pradesh: Two dead and three injured after heavy...

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Aug 13 (ANI): Two persons died and three sustained injuries after a tree got uprooted due to heavy rain and fell on their shed in the Rampur area here.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 15:41 IST

Unnao rape case: SC refuses to expand ambit of hearing, says...

New Delhi [India], Aug 13 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to expand the ambit of the hearing in the Unnao rape case, saying that it is only concerned about the five cases between the victim's family and accused Kuldeep Singh Sengar.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 15:39 IST

Kerala journalist death: Kerala HC rejects bail application of...

Kochi (Kerala) [India], Aug 13 (ANI): The Kerala High Court on Tuesday rejected the bail application filed by an officer IAS Sriram Venkitaraman in journalist accident death case after observing that there was no need for custody investigation.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 15:33 IST

First task for Sonia Gandhi is to set Congress in order

New Delhi [India], Aug 13 (ANI): After returning to the helm of the Congress, Sonia Gandhi has made it her priority to streamline and resolve the infighting reported in the party's units in poll-bound states like Delhi, Jharkhand, Haryana and Maharashtra.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 15:29 IST

TDP meet: Naidu calls for introspection of poll result, slams YSRCP govt

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 13 (ANI): In its second meeting after the elections, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief Chandrababu Naidu called for introspection of the party's performance in the polls and accused the incumbent Andhra Pradesh government of attacking the opposition.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 15:29 IST

Kolkata Mayor says IT notice to Durga Puja committees sent at...

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Aug 13 (ANI): Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim on Tuesday claimed that income tax notices were being issued to Durga Puja committees at the behest of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 15:17 IST

Union Cabinet pays tribute to Sushma, says she was a...

New Delhi [India], Aug 13 (ANI): The Union Cabinet met on Tuesday and paid tributes to former union minister Sushma Swaraj saying the country has lost a distinguished leader and an outstanding parliamentarian.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 15:16 IST

Odisha: Railway tracks submerge in rain in Sambalpur

Sambalpur (Odisha) [India], Aug 13 (ANI): Train services have been affected at several places of Odisha due to the heavy water flow on the tracks between Sambalpur-Titlagarh section. The train services will be resumed after water level will recede, an official said.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 15:15 IST

Kerala garment retailer donates fresh stock to flood victims

Kochi (Kerala) [India], Aug 13 (ANI): At a time when aggressive rains have thrown life out of gear across the state, a kind act by a wayside clothes seller is winning hearts on social media.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 15:13 IST

Tripura: 88 NLFT members surrender, govt assures all help for living

Dhalai (Tripura) [India], Aug 13 (ANI): Days after signing a settlement agreement with the government, 88 members of National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT-SD) surrendered here on Tuesday in the presence of Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 15:09 IST

Priyanka Gandhi reaches Umbha to meet families of Sonbhadra...

New Delhi [India], Aug 13 (ANI): Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday arrived at Umbha village of Sonbhadra district to express solidarity with the kin of Adivasi farmers, who were allegedly killed over a property dispute by the village headman and his associates in Ghorawal on July 17.

Read More
iocl