Pankaj Mithal administered Oath of office as Chief Justice of J-K, Ladakh

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 4 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Singh on Monday administered the Oath of Office to Justice Pankaj Mithal who was sworn in as the new Chief Justice of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.



He also congratulated Mithal on his new appointment.

