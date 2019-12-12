Pankaja Munde denies rumours, says not leaving BJP

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Dec 12 (ANI): BJP leader and former minister Pankaja Gopinath Munde on Thursday denied rumours of her leaving the party and said that there was a conspiracy to raise questions against the leader.

"There was a conspiracy to raise questions against me. I will not rebel. BJP is my party. My father brought it from zero to where it is today," Munde told reporters after addressing a gathering here on the occasion of her late father Gopinath Munde's birth anniversary.

Earlier today, she held a rally in Bheed on the occasion, where she also alleged that people were led to speak against her by some members of the party. State BJP president Chandrakant Patil was also on the stage when she made the statement.

"I will not leave the party. It is my father's party. Our blood is not of betrayal," she added.

Munde also announced that she will hold a hunger strike in Aurangabad for the issues of Marathwada.

"I will hold a day-long hunger strike in Aurangabad on January 27, 2020. This will be not against any party or individual. It will be a symbolic hunger strike to attract the attention of the leadership towards the issue of Marathwada," she said.

Speculations of Munde leaving the party had arisen after wrote an emotional Facebook post after her defeat in the recently held Maharashtra Assembly polls and said that in view of the changed political scenario, the future course of action needs to be decided.

The former minister Pankaja Munde had also removed the party's name from her Twitter bio. (ANI)

