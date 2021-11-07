Panneerselvam refutes Duraimurugan's statement on Mullaiperiyar dam

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 7 (ANI): AIADMK coordinator and former chief minister O Panneerselvam said that his party has every moral right to wage a protest over the Mullaiperiyar Dam.

He said that the senior DMK leader and Water Resource Minister Duraimurugan is playing with a choice of words and has been evading the queries related to the Mullaiperiyar dam.

"With the water level of the Mullaiperiyar Dam not reaching 142 feet and the water not reaching the Sivagangai and Ramanathapuram districts, what is the need to open water to Kerala from the Mullai Periyar Dam in the presence of Kerala Ministers. And if the Kerala government has arbitrarily opened the Mullaiperiyaru dam then why did the officials on behalf of the Tamil Nadu government attend. Were the five district farmers consulted before the water opened? I asked you to respond to this through my 30-10-2021 report.But I did not get any clear answer. So we condemned this and declared our protest," he said.



Without giving a clear answer to this, it is reprehensible to criticize the AIADMK for upholding the right to river water. This also raises the suspicion that the ownership of Tamil Nadu has been mortgaged to Kerala.

He said, "While the State of Tamil Nadu has a duty and responsibility to allay the suspicions of the farmers, the AIADMK has condemned it for not making it clear. Let me inform you that the struggle is being waged on behalf of. What happened sweetly? I expect the Government of Tamil Nadu to explain that. Otherwise, the DMK will face the consequences."

He also came out strongly against Duraimurugan's statement that Panneerselvam had not visited Mullaperiyar, saying that he had visited the dam site at least 14 times since 2002.

"The minister had stated that O Panneerselvam had never inspected the dam, this is factually incorrect as I have inspected the dam 14 times in my political career," OPS said in a statement.

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) announced that they would hold a protest in five districts of Tamil Nadu on November 9 to condemn DMK's ruling over the store and release of water from the Mullaperiyar dam. (ANI)

