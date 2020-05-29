Panther caught in wire snare rescued in Telangana, dies on way to Hyderabad Zoo

Nalgonda (Telangana) [India], May 29 (ANI): A panther rescued from Nalgonda district on Thursday morning, died on its way while being shifted to Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad later in the day, said officials.

The death was due to internal haemorrhages, shock and asphyxia, as per the post-mortem report. According to a press note, all the samples were collected and sent to Veterinary Biological & Rech Institute (VBRI) in Shanti Nagar, Hyderabad for detailed investigation.

District Forest Officer (DFO) Shantha Ram spoke to ANI over the phone, "We received a call around 8:30 am this morning about a panther being trapped in a wire snare at Rajapeta Thanda village of Marriguda Mandal, Nalgonda district."

The wire snare was kept out by some farmers to trap wild boars.

The rescue team lead by Dr. Asadullah, Veterinary Assistant Surgeon at Nehru Zoological Park rushed to the spot and rescued the seven-year-old male panther by chemical immobilisation, stated the press note.

"A forest officer, rescue team member were injured, while rescuing the animal, with minor injuries. They are safe and were rushed to the nearby hospital," said the DFO.

The autopsy was conducted by Dr MA Hakeem, Deputy Director (Vet), Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad, Dr M Navin Kumar, Deputy Director (Retd), Consultant Zoo Park, Dr Shambulingam, Assistant Director (Vet), Zoo Park and Dr Kotinagu, VBRI. (ANI)

