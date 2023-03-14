"Paper leak a big disease, our government takes strict action," says Rajasthan CM Gehlot

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], March 14 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday described the incidents of paper leak in the state as a "big disease," assuring that strict action has been taken against the accused and concrete laws are currently in place.

CM Ashok Gehlot was in Jaipur for inaugurating the Law College Students' Union office of Rajasthan University on Tuesday.

Addressing the program, the CM said, "Paper leaks happen, in which the government is defamed, but such a game is going on across the country. There are many states where paper leak incidents happen. I feel very sad. We have made a strict law in Rajasthan and sent the accused to jail but this is a big disease and Rajasthan government is taking strict action against paper leak mafias."

The Chief Minister said that we have given 3 to 3.5 lakh jobs in Rajasthan, in which 1.5 lakh people have been given government jobs. One lakh jobs are under process while 1 lakh more jobs have been announced by me. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that we have created a fund of 500 crores for the welfare of the youth, and soon we are also making a youth policy. Of these, 100 colleges are for girls.

On the other hand, CM Ashok Gehlot also targeted the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government at the Center regarding the East Rajasthan Canal Project.

He said, "The Modi government at the Center did not cooperate with us in this. Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids are happening across the country. Everyone knows that the central agencies are working like this."



The program was also addressed by Law College Students' Union President Himanshu Jeff, Minister Subhash Garg, Congress MLA Rajkumar Sharma and Deputy Chief Whip Mahendra Chaudhary.

During the address, Minister of State for Technical Education Dr Subhash Garg told the forum that his politics "starts with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and ends with him."

Notably, Bhupendra Saran, the prime accused in the 2nd grade government teacher recruitment exam question paper leak case has been arrested from Bengaluru, Rajasthan Police said on February 24.

Bhupendra Saran, the main accused was brought to Udaipur after he was arrested by Rajasthan police from Bengaluru airport.

Last year in December, six people were arrested after the Rajasthan Police conducted a raid at Bhupendra Saran's girlfriend's house in Jaipur.

Rajasthan Police busted a fake degree racket and seized degrees and mark sheets from more than four dozen fake universities, said a statement by the Police Commissionerate, Jaipur.

The 2nd-grade teacher competitive examination 2022 for General Knowledge was cancelled after the paper was leaked. The exam was rescheduled for January 29. (ANI)

