Paper leak case: BJP's Kirodi Lal Meena to stage protest in Jaipur

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], January 13 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party MP Kirodi Lal Meena on Friday accused some Rajasthan legislators of their involvement in the state Public Service Commission (RPSC) paper leak case.

Demanding a CBI inquiry into the case, Meena said that he would stage a protest from Dausa to Jaipur along with thousands of supporters on January 19.

"Six Rajasthan legislators are involved in the paper leak case," he said.

Addressing a press conference, Meena alleged that Suresh Dhaka, the main accused in the state Public Service Commission (RPSC) paper leak case, leaked the paper offline and online.



"Suresh Dhaka is the mastermind of the papers being leaked in Rajasthan and Suresh Dhaka's wires are connected to RPSC and Chief Minister's residence. Dhaka had leaked papers by hacking more than a dozen recruits through his relative. Even at the center of online examination, they have messed up the papers with their influence," he alleged.

The BJP MP further alleged that Dhaka, the absconding accused in the senior teacher paper leak case, is the mastermind of the online examinations and Suresh Dhaka has links with all the IT labs. Mahendra Bishnoi is an IT expert who took training from Gurgaon, he said.

"Mahendra Bishnoi also rigged the Youth Congress elections. Most of the examinations were conducted in Rajasthan only through TCS company," he alleged.

The MP also accused the company's director Bhuvnesh Bhargava of cheating in the examinations by keeping direct relations with Bishnoi.

Meena further alleged the involvement of Ashok Gehlot government minister Sukhram Bishnoi's personal assistant in the senior teacher recruitment exam paper leak case. (ANI)

