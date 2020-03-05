Paper leak case: SC refuses to scrap 2017 CGL exams

New Delhi [India], Mar 5 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to scrap the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) examinations conducted by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) in 2017 whose question papers had allegedly been leaked.

A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India SA Bobde refused to scrap the exams.

Senior advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for the petitioner, sought directions to scrap the 2017 CGL examinations alleging that there were large scale malpractices and alleged favouritism given to candidates appearing in the examination.

It was alleged that pictures of some of the questions of the CGL Tier-II Exam, 2017, were leaked on social media and had gone viral. It had led to major protests.

The Supreme Court had in June 2019 asked the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) to declare the 2017 results for recruitment in central government jobs, undoing its earlier order staying the results of the exams. (ANI)