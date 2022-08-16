Paper leak case: Senior officials of private company to appear before Uttarakhand STF

Dehradun (Uttrakhand) [India], August 16 (ANI): The Special Task force (STF), probing the Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UKSSSC)paper leak case, has asked the directors of RMS Techno Solutions, Lucknow, to appear before it for questioning.

Ajay Singh, SSP of STF, said that the directors of RMS Techno Solutions have been asked to appear for questioning today in Dehradun.

The STF has already arrested a staffer of RMS Techno Solutions Pvt Ltd, a prime accused in the case.



Police officials said that the director of the company would appear for questioning today or tomorrow. Eighteen persons have so far been arrested in the case relating to the leak of the recruitment exam conducted by UKSSSC in December last year.

A case was registered following instructions of Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami.

The STF has started tightening the noose on Lucknow-based printing press RMS Techno Solutions. Several officials, including the directors of the company, were earlier questioned in Lucknow. They have now been asked to come to Dehradun for further questioning. The STF is also examining inter-state angles in its probe.

Earlier, district panchayat member Hakam Singh was arrested by STF in connection with the case. (ANI)

