Papers leaked repeatedly, there should be a proper inquiry into the matter: Rajasthan Minister

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], December 29 (ANI): State Minister of Panchayati Raj and Rural Development of Rajasthan Rajendra Singh Gudha expressed his despair over the paper leak scam in the state.

Rajendra Singh Gudha said, "Ashok Gehlot government of Rajasthan has now started increasing its own problems in the matter of paper leak of Senior Teacher Recruitment examination. The papers of examinations are getting leaked again and again and we could not get the exams done properly. We are not able to take effective action against the crime. This is the failure of our government."

The minister was speaking to the reporters after the session of the Rajasthan Congress in Jaipur.

Terming the senior teacher exam paper leak case as unfortunate, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Wednesday, "We will make more stringent laws to prevent such incidents and will also make provision for confiscation of property if needed."

Rajendra Gudha said, "The children of Rajasthan, who are preparing for the exam, have also felt a sense of despair. There should be a proper inquiry into the matter of exam paper leak as this can't happen without the involvement of inside parties."





The minister said, "Congress state in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa is a good man and speaks from the heart. He might do something in this matter."

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Police have arrested 55 people including the mastermind in connection with the paper leak of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) teachers' recruitment examination.

The arrested women were sent to police remand for two days while the men were sent for five days after they were produced before the magistrate on Sunday.

According to the police, the 'mastermind' of the case has been identified as Suresh Vishnoi, a government school headmaster posted at a government school in Jalore district.

Udaipur SP Vikas Sharma said that they received complaints about the paper leak from different areas of the state. A probe was launched by Udaipur police and the Special Operations Group (SOG) jointly and the alleged mastermind of the paper leak was arrested along with others."

The gang had taken Rs 10 lakh from the aspirants for illegally providing them the questionnaire for the 'second-grade teacher competitive examination 2022'," he said while adding that the police were further looking into the case.

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) cancelled the 2nd-grade teacher competitive examination 2022 for General Knowledge as the paper was leaked and rescheduled it for January 29. (ANI)

