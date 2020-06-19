Pappu Yadav defaces banners of Chinese products in Patna

Patna (Bihar) [India], June 18 (ANI): Jan Adhikar Party chief Pappu Yadav on Thursday climbed a JCB machine in Patna to blacken banners of a Chinese mobile phone manufacturer, days after 20 Indian Army personnel were killed in a violent face-off with the troops of the neighbouring country in Ladakh's Galwan Valley.

Yadav arrived at Kotwali Chowk here along with his supporters and defaced the billboards displaying the Chinese products.

"Oppo has a large-scale business in India. This is to oppose these Chinese products. We are sending a message -- No China and no Chinese (products). Bihar has started this movement. China wants to kill our soldiers. It will not be able to do it using our own money," Yadav told reporters here.

He announced that Jan Adhikar Party will give Rs 1 lakh each to the kin of the six Indian Army personnel from Bihar who lost their lives in the Galwan Valley face-off.

Meanwhile, locals in a Patna village also protested against the incident by denouncing Chinese President Xi Jinping and showcasing his pictures on donkeys.

This comes after 20 Indian Army personnel, including a Colonel rank officer, lost their lives in the violent face-off with Chinese troops in Galwan Valley on the intervening night of June 15 and 16. (ANI)

