Param Bir Singh extortion case: Mumbai Court rejects bail plea of police officers Nandkumar Gopale, Asha Korke

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 8 (ANI): Mumbai City Sessions Court on Wednesday rejected the bail plea of police officers Nandkumar Gopale and Asha Korke, who were arrested in connection with the extortion case involving former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh.

Earlier, Esplanade court had also rejected their bail plea.

On December 4, the Mumbai Police Crime Branch Unit 11 had filed chargesheet against former police commissioner Param Bir Singh and three others including Sachin Waze in Esplanade Court.



A 400-page chargesheet has been filed in the Goregaon alleged extortion case.

Singh had recorded his statement in the case last week.

A case of extortion was registered on July 23 against Sachin Waze, former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, and others at Goregaon Police Station, and the investigation was handed over to the Mumbai Crime Branch.

Six cases of corruption and extortion were filed against Param Bir Singh after he wrote a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray levelling corruption and misconduct charges against the then Home Minister and senior NCP leader Anil Deshmukh.

Singh, a 1988-batch IPS officer, was removed from the post of Mumbai Police Commissioner on March 17 and was made the General Commander of Maharashtra State Home Guard after he levelled allegations against Deshmukh. (ANI)

