Param Bir Singh extortion case: Mumbai crime branch arrests Vinay Singh

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 17 (ANI): Crime Branch of Mumbai police on Thursday arrested Vinay Singh, an absconding accused in an extortion case involving former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh, informed Mumbai police.



A case of extortion was registered on July 23 against Sachin Waze, former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, and others at Goregaon Police Station, and the investigation was handed over to the Mumbai Crime Branch.

Six cases of corruption and extortion were filed against Param Bir Singh after he wrote a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray leveling corruption and misconduct charges against the then Home Minister and senior NCP leader Anil Deshmukh.

Singh, a 1988-batch IPS officer, was removed from the post of Mumbai Police Commissioner on March 17 and was made the General Commander of Maharashtra State Home Guard after he leveled allegations against Deshmukh. (ANI)

