Paramilitary forces celebrate Constitution Day

New Delhi [India], Nov 26 (ANI): Paramilitary forces on Tuesday celebrated the 70th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution at their headquarters and offices and took an oath to abide by the constitutional values.

Chief of units and Director General of forces administered an oath to the security force personnel and outlined that everybody will be abiding by the values enshrined in the preamble to the Constitution.

Forces deployed in Chhattisgarh, Kashmir and other places also celebrated the day.

Personnel of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) read the 'preamble' of the Constitution in Kohka and Rajnandgaon in Chhattisgarh and Chatra in Jharkhand during election duty.

Employees of Mountaineering and Skiing Institute celebrated the day in Uttarakhand's Auli while SSB personnel observed it in Gurdaspur, Punjab and pledged to live by the values mentioned in it.

Similarly, personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) celebrated the Constitution Day at Naxal-hit area Gadchiroli in Maharashtra. CRPF Director-General RR Bhatnagar and other officers also read 'Preamble' to the Constitution at its headquarters in New Delhi.

BSF also celebrated the Constitution Day at its headquarters and other unit offices. (ANI)

