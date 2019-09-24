Paramilitary forces gearing up to fight winters, skin diseases in Kashmir valley

By Ankur Sharma

New Delhi [India], Sep 24 (ANI): The paramilitary forces, which were deployed in large numbers to tackle violence and protests before the abrogation of the Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, are now gearing up to battle extreme cold weather as they would be operating in the sub-zero degree temperatures. Around 40,000 additional troops were deployed in the valley last month.

Apart from fulfilling clothing requirement of the troops belonging mainly to the CRPF along with the BSF, ITBP and other forces, the forces have also planned major procedural changes to prevent skin diseases or any other infection for the troops.

The force has asked suggestions on the new proposal of Extra Issue Clothing (EIC) items blanket, shirt, Angola (warm pant and shirt) etc which will be given to force personnel deployed in the tough terrain.

As per an official communication accessed by ANI, the CRPF said that the winter clothing also known as extra issue clothing is issued to personnel in winter conditions.

"It is well conversant that since these items are not earmarked for any particular person. Hence it is rotated and the same item is used by different personnel, till completion of the life of the EIC items. Many personnel do not feel comfortable to wear/use the old winter clothes used by other personnel and this procedure can also spread skin/infections diseases among the force personnel," the official communication states.

In view of the heavy deployment of the force personnel, CRPF has now decided to review the procedure. It is expected that now the clothing will be handed over to troops for not less than three years to prevent infection and disease.

A decision is expected by this week on the proposal based on suggestions received by CRPF.

After the abrogation of Article 370 and 35A, almost 40,000 troops were deployed in Jammu and Kashmir to maintain law and order situation. Apart from CRPF, ITBP, CISF etc have also been sent to Kashmir.

While, on the one hand, CRPF is doing procedural changes, on the other side all company commanders have been asked to intimate availability of clothing.

"All company commanders have been asked to intimate availability of clothing like a blanket, shirt, Angola etc to the headquarters so that required arrangements can be made," a top CRPF official deployed in Jammu and Kashmir said. (ANI)

