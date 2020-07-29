Parcel delivery, e-commerce service improve due to India Post parcel hub in Srinagar

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 29 (ANI): Parcel delivery and e-commerce services have significantly improved in Jammu and Kashmir following the abrogation of Article 370 last year as the India Post parcel hub in Srinagar has become fully functional.

In the absence of parcel hub, people were facing several obstacles due to lack of e-commerce services in the city. Now, it has become a gateway for easy parcel services with transparency.

India post parcel hub, which was inaugurated January this year, has added new facilities including district-wise sorting, new weighing machines and online booking of the parcels.

Aquib Sultan, a resident of Srinagar said the facility should have come to the city earlier.

"It has happened now and people are finding it very convenient. The e-commerce facility will help enhance the business potential in Kashmir valley," Sultan said.

Farhan Ahmad, another resident, said it has become very convenient for the customers.

"If the administration keeps on taking such decisions for the civilians, it will be good for everyone. It will be easy to send and collect the parcels. The facility has made things easier for us in the pandemic," Ahmad said.

Muhammad Yousuf, who also resides in Srinagar, said that earlier they had to stand in long queues but after the introduction of online services, it has become easier for everyone.

"This facility will also help craftsmen. Their products can easily be parcelled in the country and abroad," he said.

Kashmir valley has witnessed rapid progress with the inauguration of new facilities and services in the past year. (ANI)

