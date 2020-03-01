Parents among four arrested for selling infant in Odisha

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Mar 1: Four persons, including parents of a 20-day-old infant, have been arrested by Commissionerate Police here in Bharatpur area on Friday for allegedly selling the baby boy for Rs 10,000.

Parents of the child, Dilip Das and his wife Mini, who live in Satyanagar slum in Bharatpur area under Khandagiri Police Station limits, have a total of five male children, including the infant in question.



The incident came to light after the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) of Bhubaneswar lodged a complaint in this regard at Khandagiri Police Station on Thursday and the child was rescued.

The CWC had received a call on Thursday that the couple had sold their baby for Rs 1.5 lakh.

While initially the parents refuted the allegations, later they admitted to have sold the baby for Rs 10,000 to a couple by executing an agreement with an ASHA worker and some mediators.

They have been arrested along with two mediators.



All four accused were produced before a court and then sent to jail as their bail petitions were rejected. (ANI)

