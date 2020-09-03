Parents in Ghaziabad stage hunger strike seeking school fee waiver

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 3 (ANI): Members of Ghaziabad Parents Association on Wednesday sat on a hunger strike over their demands, including waiving off of entire school fees for the months of April, May, and June.

The agitated protesters complained that the District Inspector of Schools (DIOS) is not taking any action regarding the same.

"People are sitting on hunger strike leaving their kids at home. The officials including DIOS are not taking any decision on the same. Some schools have also stopped online classes, so fees should also be not taken. We will continue to protest until our demands are met," said Seema Tyagi, President Ghaziabad Parent's Association.

Notably, there has been a demand for a three-month fee waiver after the COVID-19 pandemic hit the country. Parents from across the country have participated in several social media campaigns and written letters to the officials, leaders regarding the same. (ANI)

