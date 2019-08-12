Representative Image
Parents oppose CBSE's decision to hike board exam fee

ANI | Updated: Aug 12, 2019 11:26 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 12 (ANI): All India Parents Association (AIPA) has strongly opposed the decision by Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to double the fees of Class X and XII board examinations from Rs 750 to Rs 1,500.
Calling it "unconstitutional", advocate and president of All India Parents Association, Ashok Aggarwal said that the decision by the CBSE will be challenged in the court.
"This major hike in fees is unconstitutional and totally against the right to education of students. This fee hike will be challenged soon in court. The CBSE is discharging public functions and is governed by Article 14 of Constitution and therefore bound to act proactive towards educational needs of children of masses," he said.
The parents association has also demanded an immediate withdrawal of fee hiked by the board.
"We demand immediate withdrawal of this fee hike as it is against the right to education of students. Such move on part of the CBSE would adversely affect the education of children of the masses," he added.
"All the governments need to provide free and quality school education as a fundamental right to every child. An average family income of over 70 per cent of our population is below Rs 6000 per month. How we can expect from such families to spend income on CBSE examination fee for classes X and XII?" he asked.
According to CBSE, SC/ST students in Delhi will now have to pay Rs 1,200 instead of Rs 50 earlier.

While the students enrolled in CBSE schools abroad will have to pay Rs 10,000 for five subjects for both Class X and XII against Rs 5,000.

The migration fee, which was Rs 150 earlier, has also been increased to Rs 350.

The students appearing for the Class X board exams are registered for it when in Class IX and those appearing for Class XII exams are registered when in Class XI. (ANI)

