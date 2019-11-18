Parents run special drive against drug traffickers in Assam

Chirang (Assam) [India], Nov 18 (ANI): In a unique method to counter the drug menace, parents here have started calling up peddlers under the pretext of buying drugs and then hand them over to the police after nabbing them, said Deputy Superintendent of Police, Pratap Das.

The people on Sunday using the same modus operandi caught a youth and handed him over to the police on Sunday.

The police detained the youth and seized 5.7 grams of suspected psychotropic substance from his possession, said DSP Pratap Das.

"The accused was first caught by the public and we were informed later on. We have initiated an investigation," Das told ANI here.

The accused has been identified as Zubair Ahmed (22) a resident of a nearby village.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

