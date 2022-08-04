Parents should keep a watch over subjects their children are taught in Madrasas: Assam CM

Dispur (Assam) [India], August 4 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday urged parents in the state to keep a watch over subjects their children are being taught in the madrasas.

"We have already abolished 800 government madrasas in Assam. But there are many Qawmi Madrasas in the state. The citizens, parents should keep a watch on these madrasas that what type of subjects are taught here," the CM said addressing a press conference.

The CM's remarks came after the Morigaon district administration demolished the Jamiul Huda Madrasa in Moirabari area in Assam.

The Jamiul Huda Madrasa was run by an active member of Bangladesh-based terror outfit Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT), Mustafa alias Mufti Mustafa, who was a resident of Saharia Gaon in Morigaon and an important financial conduit of the ABT.

Earlier, the Morigaon district police had arrested Mustafa for having links with ABT and Al-Qaeda in the Indian subcontinent (AQIS).

The state CM had said that the Madrasa was demolished under Disaster Management Act and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and added that its students were admitted to different schools.

"In Morigaon today, Jamiul Huda Madrasa was demolished under Disaster Management Act and UAPA Act. 43 students were studying in this madrasa, who are now admitted to different schools," he said while further mentioning that Mustafa had obtained a doctorate in Islamic Law from Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal in 2017.



This came after 11 persons were detained in a major crackdown in Assam on July 28 for their alleged links with the global terror outfits including AQIS and ABT.

Earlier on Friday (July 29), the police found eight people including Mustafa, who had links with ABT and AQIS, and produced them before the Barpeta Court, which sent them to the nine-days police custody.

"The eight arrested persons having links with AQIS/ABT were produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate court in Barpeta, Assam today. The court has sent them to 9-day Police custody," said Amitava Sinha, Superintendent of Police, Barpeta.

The ABT is linked to Al Qaeda in Indian Sub-continent (AQIS). According to police, the activities of the Mustafa's madrasa were being funded through the proceeds of unlawful activities, hence the Jamiul Huda Madrasa was sealed by the police.

Besides Mustafa, the police had also arrested Afsaruddin Bhuyan (39) from Morigaon, Goalpara's Abbas Ali (22) who used to provide logistics and shelter to one of the absconding members namely Mehbubur Rehman.

Mehbubur Rehman alias Mehbub is also a member of Ansarullah Bangla Team. He was wanted in the Jogighopa PS case. He was arrested by the Bongaigaon police team on July 26."We got information about a man named Mustafa who runs a madrasa in Moriabari associated with anti-national activities. He's linked with financing of the Ansarullah Bangla Team related to Al-Qaeda in the sub-continent. Case registered under various sections of UAPA," said Aparna N, SP, Morigaon.

The other people arrested are Jubair Khan (25), Rafiqul Islam (27), Dewan Hamidul Islam (20), Moinul Haque (42), Kajibur Hussain (37), Muzibaur Rahman (50), Shahanur Aslam and Sahjahan Ali (34).

"It's an outcome of a long surveillance operation of Assam police and central agencies," the Special DGP GP Singh said on July 28. (ANI)

