A view of Uttarakhand High Court in Nainital (File photo)
A view of Uttarakhand High Court in Nainital (File photo)

Parents with more than 2 children can contest panchayat polls, rules Uttarakhand HC

ANI | Updated: Sep 19, 2019 17:02 IST

Nainital (Uttrakhand) [India], Sept 19 (ANI): In a setback to the state government, the Uttarakhand High Court on Thursday allowed parents with more than two children before July 25, 2019, to contest the panchayat elections.
Hearing on a petition filed by Panchayat Janadhikar Manch, a division bench of Justices Ramesh Ranganathan and Alok Kumar Verma modified a law framed by the state government, which disqualified parents with more than two children to contest panchayat polls.
The bench ruled that the law would apply only to the people who became parents of a third child or more after July 25 this year.
"The challenge, to the constitutional validity of the newly inserted Section 10-C of the 2019 Amendment to the 2016 Act, must fail. Section 8(1)(r) shall be read down as a disqualification, from contesting elections to Panchayati Raj Institutions, only to those who give birth to a third child or more after the 2019 Amendment to the 2016 Act came into force on 25.07.2019," the court order reads.
The court in its order observed: "It would be clear that Section 8(1)(r) of the 2019 Act is unreasonable as it seeks to punish those, who already have more than two children, by disqualifying them from contesting elections, and it does not act as a disincentive in preventing population growth."
The state government had on July 26 this year amended Uttarakhand Panchayati Raj Act, 2016 making it impossible for the parents with more than two children to contest the panchayat polls. The panchayat elections are scheduled to begin from October 6 in the state. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 17:56 IST

PM Modi to address UN Climate Action Summit on Sept 23

New Delhi [India], Sep 19 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the United Nations Climate Action Summit in New York on September 23, Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar said.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 17:55 IST

Will implement NRC on national level, says Mukul Roy

New Delhi [India], Sept 19 (ANI): The National Register of Citizens (NRC) will be implemented at national level across India, said senior BJP leader Mukul Roy on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 17:53 IST

AP: YSRCP govt harassing TDP members, Naidu complains to Governor

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sept 19 (ANI): A Telugu Desam Party (TDP) delegation led by party chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday met Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan to complain how the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government was allegedly targeting their party members for political

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 17:52 IST

India won't discuss Kashmir issue at UN: MEA

New Delhi [India], Sept 19 (ANI): India will not dwell upon the Kashmir issue at the United Nations General Assembly and instead discuss its contribution on the development, peace, and security fronts as a responsible member of the global body, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 17:50 IST

Centre appoints Air Marshal RKS Bhadauria next IAF chief

New Delhi [India], Sept 19 (ANI): The Central government on Thursday appointed Air Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria the next chief of the India Air Force (IAF).

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 17:43 IST

Delhi court posts further arguments in DK Shivakumar's bail plea...

New Delhi [India], Sept 19 (ANI): A Delhi court on Thursday posted the further arguments in a bail plea filed by jailed Karnataka Congress leader D K Shivakumar to September 21 in connection with a money laundering case.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 17:42 IST

UP: Man climbs tree after being chased by mob on suspicion of...

Hardoi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 19 (ANI): In an incident fuelled by the rumors of child lifting, a man had to save himself by climbing on a tree after allegedly being chased by a crowd who suspected him of being a child lifter.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 17:40 IST

PM Modi, Mongolian Prez to jointly inaugurate Lord Buddha's...

New Delhi [India], Sept 19 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Mongolian President Khaltmaagiin Battulga will jointly inaugurate the Lord Buddha's statue at Gandan Monastery in Ulaanbaatar on Friday via video-conferencing.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 17:40 IST

Have faith in judiciary: PM Modi on Ram temple issue

Nashik (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 19 (ANI): Breaking his silence over the controversial Ram temple issue, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged those whom he called "bayan veer" (loudmouths) speaking on the issue to remain silent till the judgement comes and to have faith in the Indian ju

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 17:38 IST

There are reasonable grounds to probe disproportionate assets...

Panaji (Goa) [India], Sept 19 (ANI): Goa Lokayukta Justice (retired) PK Misra has decided to conduct a detailed investigation in the disproportionate assets case against BJP MLA and former state power minister Pandurang Madkaikar saying there are "reasonable grounds" for the probe.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 17:37 IST

UP: Man climbs tree after being chased by mob on suspicion of...

Hardoi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 19 (ANI): In an incident fuelled by the rumors of child lifting, a man had to save himself by climbing on a tree after allegedly being chased by a crowd who suspected him of being a child lifter.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 17:33 IST

Punjab CM Capt Amarinder reviews Kartarpur Corridor construction...

Dera Baba Nanak (Punjab) [India], Sept 19 (ANI): With less than two months to go for the historic 550th 'Prakash Purab' of Guru Nanak Dev, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday took stock of the ongoing construction work for the Kartarpur Corridor, while sanctioning Rs 75.23 crore

Read More
iocl