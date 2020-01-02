'Pariksha Pe Charcha' rescheduled to Jan 20 due to festivals

New Delhi [India], Jan 2 (ANI): 'Pariksha Pe Charcha', during which Prime Minister Narendra Modi will share valuable tips so that students take exams in a relaxed environment, has been rescheduled to January 20 from January 16.

The ministry said in a tweet that the programme has been rescheduled due to festivals across the country.

"Students, ParikshaPeCharcha2020 has been rescheduled from Jan 16 to Jan 20 on account of various festivals across the country," it said.

An official release said the Prime Minister will share valuable tips to ensure that children take exams in a relaxed environment.

This is the third edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha. The programme not only seeks to reduce the stress of examinations but selected students will also get an opportunity to meet the Prime Minister and ask him questions.

The themes given for Pariksha Pe Charcha were 'Gratitude is Great', 'Your future depends on your aspirations', 'Examining Exams', 'Our duties, your take' and 'Balance is Beneficial'.

Participants were instructed to write their responses to any one of five themes in a maximum of 1500 characters.

The best responses will feature in Modi's interactive session with students scheduled in New Delhi on January 20. (ANI)

