Parkash Purab: Gurudwara Shri Ramsar Sahib organises 'Nagar Kirtan'

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], August 28 (ANI): On the occasion of 418 years of the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji on Sunday, a 'Nagar Kirtan' or a religious procession has been organised from Shri Ramsar Gurudawara to Golden Temple Akal Takath Sahib.

In this Nagar Kirtan ceremony, the holy Guru Granth Sahib will be taken taking on a buggy and a Sikh Marshal art team and a school army band will be performing.



The occasion marks the completion of the holy book of Sikhs, Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji, under the supervision of the fifth Guru Arjan Dev ji in 1604 at Gurdwara Ramsar Sahib.

A 'Nagar Kirtan' or a religious procession has been organised from Shri Ramsar Gurudawara to Golden Temple Akal Takath Sahib.



The voluminous book was finally completed in 1604 and was installed at the Golden Temple. It also contains the teachings of prominent Indian saints, such as Ravidas, Ramananda, Bhagat Bhikhan, Kabir and Namdev among others, and Muslim Sufi saint Sheikh Farid.

The text is regarded by the Sikhs as a living embodiment of their ten spiritual leaders and is pivotal in worship in Sikhism.

On this occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his good wishes to the entire nation and particularly to the Sikh community.

"Today, on the auspicious occasion of the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji my greetings to everyone, particularly the Sikh community. The holy teachings of the Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji give strength to millions and make our society more just, inclusive and compassionate," Modi tweeted.

It is an auspicious day for the Sikh community and is celebrated with a lot of enthusiasm and fervour.

Every year, the Sikhs celebrate the anniversary with great fanfare and fervour with its best part being the fireworks. (ANI)

