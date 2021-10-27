Parkash Singh Badal asks PM Modi to intervene for denying entry to Dhaliwal in India

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], October 27 (ANI): Former Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal on Tuesday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to " intervene personally and effectively" after Darshan Singh Dhaliwal was denied entry as he landed at the IGI airport in New Delhi from the US.

Badal also requested the Prime Minister to personally invite Dhaliwal as a "goodwill gesture which will send a great positive signal to NRIs" and to get the injustice vacated immediately, as per an official statement.

The former Chief Minister also spelt an agenda for Agriculture, which, among other things, includes the revocation of three Black Laws, taking stakeholders on board before any legislation affecting them, setting up a panel with farmers and farm experts to advise the government on agriculture policies and enlarging of the list of crops for ensured marketing with Minimum Support Price (MSP), as per the official statement.

Dhaliwal was sent back from the IGI airport on October 23-24 night with the authorities saying that this was being done as a punishment for organizing Langar for agitating farmers on Delhi borders.

Calling it as an affront to the "sacred practice of langar started by the great Guru Sahiban" Badal also urged the PM to take stern action against the erring officials who "brought a bad name to the country with their action."



Rakhra who, along with his wife, was coming to India to attend a wedding in the family, we're told to choose between "supporting the farmers and entering the country." He was specifically asked to stop organizing Langar for agitating farmers at Delhi borders if he wanted to come to his homeland.

Badal said that organising or sponsoring a sacred socio-religious work such as 'Langar' has always been regarded as one of the highest and noblest duties for every devout follower of Sikhism. "Doing so for the country's 'annadata' (breadwinners) is a noble task that needs to be emulated rather than penalized."

Calling the ongoing agitation of farmers "a national movement" Badal said there was nothing wrong or illegal in helping those taking part in this civilized, peaceful, democratic movement.

Detailing his agenda for agriculture, Badal said any legislation, policy or administrative decision affecting the destiny of farmers must be undertaken only after taking the stakeholders on board. He said farmers must be effectively involved in decision-making processes on issues affecting their destiny.

"For this, I suggest that the government should set up a statutory panel, with equal representation to representatives of farmers, agricultural experts and farm economists for the formulation of government policy on farming and farmers". (ANI)

