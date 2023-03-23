Parliament Budget Session: Meeting of floor leaders of political parties in RS with Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar underway

New Delhi [India], March 23 (ANI): Ahead of proceeedings of Parliament, which is meeting Thursday after a break of two days, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar convened a meeting of floor leaders as part of consultations to break logjam between the BJP and the Oppossition parties.

The meeting began at 10 am today in Dhankar's chamber to deliberate on securing the orderly functioning of Rajya Sabha.

Union Ministers Piyush Goyal, Pralhad Joshi, Arjun Ram Meghwal, V Muraleedharan and others were present in the meeting.

Ahead of the meeting, Rajya Sabha LoP Mallikarjun Kharge told media persons, "I am going to the meeting. We will see what Chairman (Jagdeep Dhankhar) will say (in the meeting)"



Earlier today, Leaders from like-minded opposition parties met at the office of Kharge in Parliament to chalk out the strategy for the floor of the House.

Both houses of Parliament have been seeing continious disruptions since the start of the second part of the budget session on March 13. The BJP is demanding apology from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remarks in London and the opposition parties are demanding for a joint parliamentary committee probe into the Adani-Hindenburg row.

On Tuesday, Congress indicated that a way to end the impasse in Parliament is to allow Rahul Gandhi to respond to BJP allegations. The party, however, said that there will be no compromise on the demand of several opposition parties for JPC on the Hindenburg-Adani row.

Amid a series of disruptions in the Parliament, both houses of Parliament were adjourned on Tuesday.

The second leg of the Budget session commenced on March 13 and will conclude on April 6. (ANI)

