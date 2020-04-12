Parliament House Reception Catering Unit to be closed from April 15

New Delhi [India], April 12 (ANI): The Parliament House Reception Catering Unit will be closed from April 15 in view of the COVID-19 outbreak, informed the Lok Sabha Secretariat on Sunday.

"It has also been decided that w.e.f. the date of opening of the Secretariat after the lockdown ends, only tea, coffee in disposable paper glasses, biscuits and tetra pack juice will be served at other catering units operating from Parliament House Annexe, Parliament Library Building and Parliament House," read an official statement.

Tea Board, Coffee Board, Delhi Milk Scheme and Himachal Pradesh Government

Undertaking Juice counters functioning in Parliament House Estate will, however, continue to provide their services.

"All the officers/ staff of the Secretariat availing catering facilities are, therefore, requested to cooperate and bring their own food items and drinking water keeping in view the extraordinary circumstances," the order read. (ANI)

