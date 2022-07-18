Parliament Monsoon Session: RS adjourned for the day following Opposition uproar

New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the day on Monday amid protests by Opposition parties over inflation and GST rate hikes.

Opposition MPs protest in the Upper House and walk up to the Well of the House over inflation and increase in GST of some essential commodities.

Several Opposition MPs including Congress MP KC Venugopal, Communist Party of India (Marxist) floor leader in Rajya Sabha, Elamaram Kareem and others have given a suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha under Rule 267 to discuss various issues like inflation, the recent increase in GST of some essential commodities and 'Agnipath Scheme'.

Newly elected members also took oath as Rajya Sabha members as the Monsoon session of Parliament Commenced today.

Before the adjournment of the House, the Rajya Sabha observes silence as a mark of respect to the memory of the departed.



Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu made obituary references to former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, former-UAE President Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, legendary Hindustani classical musician Pandit Shivkumar Sharma and others.

During his opening remark, Rajya Sabha Chairman appealed to all the members of the House to give their best performance to make this Parliament Monsoon Session a memorable one and to ensure to work together for the next 25 years of 'Amrit Kaal' to take India to new heights by the time our nation rejoices in the centenary year of its independence.

He expected that the Session will set the right tone for the functioning of this august House over the next 25 years of 'Amrit Kaal' which is a critical period to take India to an entirely new plane by the time our nation rejoices in the centenary year of its independence.

Recalling that this will be his last Parliament session, the Rajya Sabha Chairman said that the journey of five years has been quite a learning experience for him.

Meanwhile, Lok Sabha also adjourned till 2 pm for voting in the Presidential election in Parliament premises.

Polling began at 10 am at the Parliament House and the state legislative assemblies with MPs and MLAs casting their votes to elect the President of India. The voting process will conclude at 5 pm. The counting of votes is scheduled to take place on July 21. (ANI)

