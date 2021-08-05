Parliament only allowed to function when it subserves interest of Cong dynasty, alleges Ravi Shankar Prasad

New Delhi [india], August 5 (ANI): Slamming Congress for disruptions in the ongoing Monsoon session, BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad on Thursday alleged that the Congress' intention is to let the Houses function only "if the Parliament subserves the interest of their Parivar".

"The motto of the Congress party is that, so long as the Parliament is allowed to subserve the interest of the 'Parivar' and the dynasty, the Parliament will be allowed to function", said Ravi Shankar Prasad.'

Referring to the several adjournment motions and stalemates in the Parliament, Prasad said that the exchequer has suffered a loss of Rs 130 crore during the disruptions.

"Prima Facie calculation is that the exchequer has suffered a loss of 130 crore in the disruption in these two houses of the Parliament disruption in last so many days, " said Prasad.

Responding to the allegations of the illegal surveillance of the journalists using Pegasus Spyware by the government, Prasad said, "No prima facie evidence has been there that proved surveillance and just before the onset of Parliament session, a campaign orchestrated by many elements hostile to the present government has come out".

The opposition has alleged that names of several Indian politicians, journalists, lawyers and activists have appeared on the leaked list of a potential target for surveillance by the unidentified agency using Pegasus software. This comes following reports published by The Wire.

The BJP leader assured of holding discussions in the Parliament on the issues raised by the Opposition.

"Members of the Bharatiya Janata Party are ready for a meaningful debate whether it is Pegasus or farmer issue, " said Prasad.

Questioning the Congress, he said " Does the Congress party wants to discuss the issues honestly in the Parliament or does the entire opposition wants?"

"They just want to throw sludge and walk out," added Prasad

He further said that Congress does not want that other parties should go ahead of it. (ANI)