Parliament passes Arms (Amendment) Bill, 2019

New Delhi [India], Dec 10 (ANI): The Parliament on Tuesday passed the Bill which seeks to increase punishment for illegally making or selling prohibited arms and ammunition in the country.



The Rajya Sabha passed the Arms (Amendment) Bill, 2019, a day after it was cleared by the Lok Sabha following a reply by Home Minister Amit Shah.

The proceedings in the Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 11 am on Wednesday.

The Bill provides for a prison sentence of seven years to life imprisonment for manufacturing and selling illegal weapons, seven to 14 years of jail for possessing illegal weapons and life imprisonment for snatching the weapon of police personnel.

The Bill seeks to amend Arms Act, 1959, "to effectively curb crimes committed by using illegal firearms." (ANI)