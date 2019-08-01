Parliament of India
Parliament of India

Parliament passes bill to amend Arbitration Act

ANI | Updated: Aug 01, 2019 22:06 IST

New Delhi (India), Aug 1 (ANI): The Parliament on Thursday passed a bill that provides for the speedy appointment of arbitrators through designated institutions and seeks to create an independent body to grade arbitral institutions.
Replying to the debate on the Arbitration and Conciliation (Amendment) Bill, 2019 for passage in the House, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad that bill was an effort towards making India an international centre of arbitration.
He said there must be stability in law and said he was making an appeal to judiciary.
"Judiciary should also be consistent as far as arbitration is concerned," he said.
The bill, which seeks to amend the Arbitration and Conciliation Act, had early been passed in Rajya Sabha.
Prasad said the government was keen to encourage institutional arbitration for settlement of disputes and make India a centre of robust Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) mechanism.
The bill seeks to facilitate speedy appointment of arbitrators through designated arbitral institutions by the Supreme Court or the High Court without having any requirement to approach the court in this regard.
It envisages that parties may directly approach arbitral institutions designated by the Supreme Court for International Commercial arbitration and in other cases the concerned High Courts. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 23:34 IST

Rajya Sabha takes up UAPA Bill, Congress questions provisions

New Delhi (India), August 1 (ANI): Rajya Sabha on Thursday took up the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Bill, 2019, after rejecting Opposition's demand not to extend the sitting of the Upper House beyond the scheduled time for the passage of the contentious Bill that designates an individual

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 23:33 IST

Telangana court orders Police to register FIR against Akabruddin...

Karimnagar (Telangana) [India], Aug 1 (ANI): A court here on Thursday directed Karimnagar police to register an FIR against AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi for making derogatory statements.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 23:30 IST

Haryana announces Rs 5 assistance help to flood-hit Assam

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Aug 1 (ANI): Haryana government will give Rs 5 crore as assistance to flood-hit Assam, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 23:27 IST

Hours after SC direction, UP govt gives Rs 25 compensation to...

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 1 (ANI): Hours after the Supreme Court's direction, Uttar Pradesh government gave Rs 25 lakh as compensation to Unnao rape survivor on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 23:26 IST

BPM conducted in Eastern Ladakh on occasion of 'PLA Day'

Srinagar (Jammu Kashmir) [India], Aug 1 (ANI): A Ceremonial Border Personnel Meeting (BPM) on the occasion of 'PLA Day' was conducted on Thursday at the Chushul-Moldo and DBO-TWD Meeting Points in Eastern Ladakh.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 23:19 IST

TDP leader Gangula Prathap Reddy joins BJP

New Delhi [India], Aug 1 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Gangula Prathap Reddy, who had vacated his Nandyal Lok Sabha seat for late prime minister PV Narasimha Rao in 1991, on Thursday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 23:17 IST

WB: Kolkata court sentences Nigerian national to 4.5 years...

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Aug 1 (ANI): A Kolkata court on Thursday sentenced a Nigerian national for 4.5 years of imprisonment for cheating a person to the tune of Rs 1.5 lakh "using the name of Consul General of France in Kolkata".

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 23:17 IST

BJP issues whip to Rajya Sabha MPs, asks them to be present in...

New Delhi [India], Aug 1 (ANI): BJP on Thursday issued a three-line whip for its Rajya Sabha MPs asking them to be present in the House tomorrow.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 23:14 IST

WB: Calcutta HC dismisses PIL on Biswa Bangla logo against...

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Aug 1 (ANI): The Calcutta High Court on Thursday dismissed a Public Interest Litigation filed against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee in connection with the latter using the Biswa Bangla logo for personal gains.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 22:57 IST

Andhra Pradesh: ACB raids Executive Officer's house in Kurnool

Kurnool (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 1 (ANI): Anti-Corruption Bureau sleuths here on Thursday raided the house of an Executive Officer in Adoni.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 22:50 IST

ED attaches assets worth Rs. 1.73 cr of Zahoor Ahmad Shah Watali...

New Delhi [India], Aug 1 (ANI): Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday attached assets worth Rs. 1.73 crores of Zahoor Ahmad Shah Watali and his family members in connection with a terror-financing case.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 22:33 IST

Telangana: 1 arrested for illegal possession of foreign currency...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 1 (ANI): Police have nabbed one person for illegal possession of foreign currency of different countries worth Rs 2.93 crore.

Read More
iocl