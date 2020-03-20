Parliament passes Central Sanskrit Universities bill

New Delhi [India], Mar 20 (ANI): The Parliament on Friday passed the Central Sanskrit Universities Bill with the Lok Sabha passing the legislation returned by Rajya Sabha with a voice vote.

The Bill was passed by Lok Sabha on December 12 last year and sent to Rajya Sabha which passed it with some minor amendments on March 16.

The Lok Sabha on Friday approved the amendments made by the Upper House.

The bill seeks to upgrade three deemed universities in Sanskrit -- Rashtriya Sanskrit Sansthan, Sri Lal Bahadur Shastri Rashtriya Sanskrit Vidyapeeth, and Rashtriya Sanskrit Vidyapeeth Tirupati -- into central universities. (ANI)

