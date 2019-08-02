Parliament of India (File Photo)
Parliament of India (File Photo)

Parliament passes Code on Wages Bill

ANI | Updated: Aug 02, 2019 20:28 IST

New Delhi (India), Aug 2 (ANI): Parliament on Friday approved the Code on Wages Bill, 2019, which codifies 44 labour laws into four codes, with the Rajya Sabha passing it after a division sought by the CPI-M was negated.
The Bill deals with the minimum wages, its ceiling and timely payment of wages to all employees irrespective of the sector they work in and was approved with 85 votes in favour and 8 against it.
The Lok Sabha has already passed the Bill that seeks to subsume four labour laws -- Minimum Wages Act, Payment of Wages Act, Payment of Bonus Act and Equal Remuneration Act.
Labour and Employment Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar moved the Bill and said it will effectively address the problems relating to delay in payments of wages whether on monthly, weekly or daily basis.
He said 50 crore workers working in the organised and unorganised sector will be benefitted after the implementation of the Bill provision.
Gangwar said that the penalties have been rationalised and the inspection process was made more transparent, adding that the floor wage will be decided in consultation with the state governments.

At present, the provisions of both the Minimum Wages Act and Payment of Wages Act apply on workers below a particular wage ceiling working in Scheduled Employments only.

The Minister said it has been ensured in the Bill that employees getting monthly salary will receive it by 7th of next month, those working on a weekly basis will get the salary on last day of the week and daily wagers should be paid on the same day.
Under the Code, the tripartite committee comprising representatives of trade unions, employers and state governments would fix a floor wage for workers throughout the country.
At present, there are 12 definitions of wages in the different labour laws leading to litigation besides difficulty in its implementation. The definition has been simplified in the Bill and is expected to reduce litigation and also reduce compliance cost for employers.
Gangwar said that the government has accepted 17 out of the 24 recommendations made by the Standing Committee which had scrutinised a similar Bill introduced in the previous Lok Sabha.
Participating in the debate, Congress member P Bhattacharya raised concerns over the definition of bonus in the Bill and sought to know as to how Acts like the ESI, PF and others can be amalgamated.
AAP's Sanjay Singh said the Bill lets off those violating labour law with a light punishment.
"Previously, violations were a criminal offence. But now, the violator will be let off with a fine," he said. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 20:54 IST

Ayodhya land dispute mediation fails, SC to hold day-to-day...

New Delhi [India], Aug 2 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Friday observed the mediation process on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute has failed to achieve an amicable settlement and decided to hold day-to-day hearings in the decades-old case from August 6.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 20:44 IST

Palwal incident: 'Where are those people now who stand up for...

Palwal (Haryana) [India] Aug 2 (ANI): Weeks after a cow vigilante was allegedly shot dead by cattle smugglers, Anil Vij, Minister in the Haryana cabinet on Friday hit out at people who create an uproar when a person from the minority community is attacked and questioned their absence.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 20:43 IST

UP: Criminal with Rs 10,000 bounty surrenders

Bulandshahar (Uttar Pradesh) [India] Aug 2 (ANI): A criminal, with Rs 10,000 bounty, surrendered before Bulandshahar City Police on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 20:43 IST

BJP MLAs walk out from Odisha Assembly alleging 'misuse' of...

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Aug 2 (ANI): BJP legislators staged a walkout from the Odisha Assembly alleging misuse of the Contingency Fund for a farmers' welfare scheme.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 20:37 IST

Mumbai: 19-year-old girl gang-raped on her birthday, FIR registered

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 2 (ANI): The police on Friday registered a case against four unidentified persons for allegedly raping a 19-year-old girl on her birthday in Chembur area here on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 20:37 IST

Uttarakhand Police registers FIR against man for giving instant talaq

Dehradun [India], Aug 2 (ANI): In a first-ever case registered in Uttarakhand after the enactment of the law criminalising "triple talaq", the police registered an FIR against a man for allegedly giving instant talaq to her wife.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 20:36 IST

ATM starts functioning at Kedarnath Shirne after six years

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Aug 2 (ANI): Six years after the ATM near Kedarnath Shrine washed away in the devastating floods of 2013, another one started functioning in the area here on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 20:28 IST

Trivandrum: United Trade Unions stage protest march against new...

Trivandrum (Kerala) [India] Aug 2 (ANI): United Trade Unions staged a protest march here on Friday against the two new Labour Bills-The Code on Wages and The Code on Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions- that was passed in Lok Sabha.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 20:28 IST

Parliament passes Bill to repeal 58 obsolete laws

New Delhi [India], August 2 (ANI): Parliament on Friday approved the Repealing and Amending Bill, 2019 that repeals 58 obsolete and irrelevant laws with the Rajya Sabha passing it by voice vote.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 20:26 IST

SP MP Surendra Singh Nagar resigns from Rajya Sabha, likely to join BJP

New Delhi [India], Aug 2 (ANI): Samajwadi Party (SP) Rajya Sabha MP, Surendra Singh Nagar has resigned from the Upper House of the Parliament.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 20:24 IST

Congress' J-K policy planning group urges Centre not to take...

New Delhi [India], Aug 2 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir policy planning group of the Congress party on Friday expressed concern over "reports" emerging from Union Home Ministry and state government of Jammu and Kashmir which was creating an atmosphere of "panic and apprehension" and asked the Centre no

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 20:24 IST

Kerala: 7 cops suspended after death of tribal police officer in Palakkad

Palakkad (Kerala) [India], Aug 2 (ANI): Seven police officials have been suspended on Friday after a fellow tribal officer died here.

Read More
iocl