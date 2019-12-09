Parliament passes the Recycling of Ships Bill to regulate ship recycling

New Delhi [India], Dec 9 (ANI): A bill that restricts the use of hazardous materials on ships and regulates their recycling was passed by the Parliament, with it getting a nod of Rajya Sabha on Monday.

The Recycling of Ships Bill, 2019, was moved for passage by Union Minister of State for Shipping (Independent Charge) and Chemical and Fertilizers, Mansukh Mandaviya in Rajya Sabha today.

It was passed in Lok Sabha on December 3, with Mandaviya saying that legislation will benefit the country economically.

Speaking to ANI after the passage of the bill, Mandaviya said, "India is a leader in the global ship recycling industry with a share of over 30 per cent of the global market."

"With the enactment of this bill, India will set global standards for safe and sound environmentally-friendly recycling of ships as well as ensure adequate safety of the yard workers. This bill will pave the way for more global ships to enter into Indian Shipyards for recycling and boost business opportunities," he said.

The minister said that that the ships that are to recycled will need a certificate -- Ready for Recycling Certificate -- in accordance with the Hong Kong Convention.

"Hoping for increased business, a large number of Recycling plots, especially at Alang in Gujarat, are gearing up and obtaining Statement of Compliance (SOC) with the Hong Kong Convention," the minister added.

The bill will harbinger a significant increased number of global ships entering into Indian Shipyards for recycling, according to Shipping Ministry.

Earlier he had said that the bill restricts and prohibits the use or installation of hazardous material, whether a ship is meant for recycling or not.

For new ships, such restriction or prohibition on the use of hazardous material will be from the date the legislation comes into force while existing ships shall have a period of five years for compliance.



Restriction or prohibition on the use of hazardous material would not be applied to warships and non-commercial ships operated by the government, he had said. (ANI)

