Parliament premises cleaned, sanitised in view of COVID-19

New Delhi [India], Mar 21 (ANI): Parliament premises were cleaned and sanitized on Saturday in the wake of novel coronavirus outbreak.

On the directions of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, various agencies undertook a comprehensive sanitization drive in Parliament House Complex today.

Meanwhile, the total number of positive cases of coronavirus has climbed to 283 and four people have died due to the deadly virus.

According to a recent breakup by the Ministry, till now Delhi has 25, Karnatka has 15, Andhra Pradesh has 3, Chhattisgarh has 1, Gujarat has 7, Haryana has 3 and Himachal Pradesh has 2 positive cases of coronavirus.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced 'Janata Curfew' from 7 am to 9 pm on Sunday to contain the spread of coronavirus and urged citizens to follow it. (ANI)

