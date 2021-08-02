Parliament: Rajasthan BJP MPs hold discussions on various developmental projects

New Delhi [India], August 2 (ANI): Amid the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament, Lok Sabha BJP Parliamentarians from Rajasthan on Monday held discussions on various railway developmental projects in the state. The discussions were chaired by Lok sabha Speaker Om Birla.

Meanwhile, both the Houses of Parliament, Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha, were adjourned on Monday amid uproar by Opposition MPs.

The Lok Sabha was adjourned till 3:30 pm while the Rajya Sabha adjourned till 3.36 pm.

The Inland Vessels Bill, 2021 passed in Rajya Sabha before the House was adjourned.

Earlier today, both Houses were adjourned till 12 noon.



The business of both the Houses of the Parliament remained majorly disrupted due to the continuous ruckus created by the Opposition over the issues including farmers' protest, Pegasus spyware, COVID-19, and inflation.

The Monsoon Session commenced on July 19 and is scheduled to continue till August 13. (ANI)