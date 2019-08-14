President Ram Nath Kovind (Photo courtesy: DD)
President Ram Nath Kovind (Photo courtesy: DD)

Parliament saw productive sittings, culture should percolate to assemblies: President

ANI | Updated: Aug 14, 2019 19:57 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 14 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday said that the recently concluded Parliament session was productive that saw passage of many important bills in a spirit of cross-party cooperation and this culture should percolate to state assemblies as nation-building was a continuous process which requires optimal partnership between voters and their representatives, citizens and the government and civil society and state.
In his address to the nation on the eve of 73rd Independence Day, the President expressed confidence that the work done by Parliament was "only an indicator of what the coming five years have in store."
"I am happy to note that the recently concluded session of Parliament saw lengthy and productive sittings of both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha. Many important Bills were passed, in a spirit of cross-party cooperation and constructive debate. I am confident this is only an indicator of what the coming five years have in store. I also urge that this culture percolates to all our legislative assemblies," he said.
"Why is this important? It is important not merely because the elected must be equal to the trust placed in them by their electors. It is also important because nation-building - a continuous process, of which Independence was a key milestone - requires every institution and every stakeholder to work in tandem, to work in harmony and to work in togetherness. Nation-building, at the end of the day, is about creating that optimal partnership between voters and their representatives, between citizens and their government, and between civil society and state," he added.
During the session, which was also the first session of 17th Lok Sabha, Lok Sabha witnessed productivity of about 137 per cent and Rajya Sabha of about 103 per cent. Thirty bills were passed by the two houses.
Kovind said the state and the government have an important role as a facilitator and an enabler and it is critical for key institutions and the policymakers to study and appreciate the message being sent by citizens and to be responsive to the thoughts and wishes of people.
Referring to his travels and meeting with people, Kovind said Indians can be very different in their tastes and habits but share the same dreams. "Before 1947, the dreams were for a free India. Today, the dreams are for accelerated development, for effective and transparent governance and yet for a smaller footprint of government in our everyday lives," he said.
Kovind said fulfilling these dreams is essential.
"Any reading of the mandate of the people would make their aspirations clear. And while the government inevitably has its part to play, I would argue that the greater opportunity and ability lies in the skill, talent, innovation, creativity and entrepreneurship of 1.3 billion Indians".
He said the attributes were not new and have kept India going while nurturing its civilization and there was no limit to progress that the country can achieve in an enabling environment being provided by the government.
"There have been times in our long history when our people encountered hardships and challenges. Even on such occasions, our society proved to be resilient, common families showed uncommon courage; and so many determined individuals found the strength to survive and to thrive. Today, given a facilitative and enabling environment by the government, we can only imagine what our people can achieve," he said.
He referred to the Lok Sabha elections this year and said every election marks a new beginning.
"Every election is a renewal of India's collective hope and optimism - hope and optimism that can be compared, I would say, to what we experienced on August 15, 1947. Now it is for all of us, everybody in India, to work together and take our cherished nation to new heights," he said. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 20:38 IST

Odisha abolishes practice of according 'Guard of Honour' to CM, ...

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): In an unprecedented move, the Odisha government has done away with the practice of according 'Guard of Honour' to the Chief Minister, ministers and other government officials.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 20:36 IST

Home Ministry launches scheme to award trainers, support staff...

New Delhi [India], Aug 14 (ANI): Union Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday announced a scheme to give recognition to the trainers and other support staff working in police training institutions of State and Central Police Forces.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 20:32 IST

Greatest gift to coming generations is to encourage culture of...

New Delhi [India], Aug 14 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind said on Wednesday the energy of the country's youth is being channelised in many directions including sports and science and the greatest gift to the coming generations is to encourage a culture of curiosity.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 20:29 IST

Matter of Rahul Gandhi's visit referred to local administration: J-K Guv

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): The office of the Jammu and Kashmir Governor on Wednesday said that the matter of Rahul Gandhi's visit to the state has been referred to the local administration who will be getting in touch with the Congress leader.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 20:25 IST

Andhra Pradesh: CM Jagan Mohan Reddy directs officials to...

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday said that a comprehensive land resurvey would be taken up with state-of-the-art technology before the distribution of house pattas on the coming Ugadi, the New Year day of Telugu people.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 20:24 IST

Jaisalmer: Indian Army team ranks first in Stage IV of...

Jaisalmer (Rajasthan) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): The Indian Army team on Wednesday continued its outstanding performance and has come first amongst 8 teams in Stage IV of ongoing International Army Scout Masters Competition being held at Jaisalmer Military Station under the aegis of Southern Command of In

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 20:21 IST

India's destiny linked to co-existence, conciliation: Kovind

New Delhi [India], Aug 14 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind said on Wednesday that India's history and destiny, its legacy and future were a function of coexistence and conciliation, of reform and reconciliation, of expanding our hearts and embracing the ideas of others.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 20:19 IST

Maharashtra: Prakash Ambedkar's party to rehabilitate village in...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): The Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi party founded by Prakash Ambedkar on Wednesday announced it will adopt the flood-affected Brahmanal village for rehabilitation.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 20:17 IST

CBDT to attach DIN to each communication from Oct 1

New Delhi [India], Aug 14 (ANI): The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has taken a step to "ensure greater transparency and accountability in tax administration", according to a press release on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 20:14 IST

Union Minister Gadkari, MP Sunny Deol visit RSS headquarter in Nagpur

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and newly-elected Member of Parliament from Gurdaspur Sunny Deol visited the Smriti Mandir of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Headquater on Wednesday to see the samadhi of first Sarsanghchalak K B Hedgewar.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 20:13 IST

AP: Administration on high alert in Guntur district following...

Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): The district administration is on high alert in Tenali division of Guntur district in the wake of flood warning in the region.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 20:07 IST

India will never lose capacity to listen to feeblest voice: President

New Delhi [India], Aug 14 (ANI): India will never lose its capacity to listen to the feeblest voice, lose sight of its ancient ideals or forget its sense of fairness, President Ram Nath Kovind said on Wednesday.

Read More
iocl