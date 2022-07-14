Parliament to host farewell for outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind on July 23

By Payal Mehta

New Delhi [India], July 14 (ANI): Parliament will host a farewell for outgoing President of India Ram Nath Kovind at the Central Hall on July 23.

Vice President of India M. Venkaiah Naidu, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other Members of Parliament will be present at the gathering at 5:30 PM on July 23, sources said.



During the evening, a farewell speech will be delivered by Speaker Om Birla. The Speaker will hand over a certification of appreciation to the President along with a book signed by all Members of Parliament.

The book which is needed to be signed by all Members of Parliament will be placed in the Central Hall of Parliament between July 18 and 21 for them to sign their names.

On July 16, 2022, Kovind will be hosting a dinner for Union ministers and Governors at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The term of the outgoing President of India Ram Nath Kovind ends on July 24, 2022, and the election for the new President of India will take place on July 18 and the result will be declared on July 21.

After retiring as President of India, Ram Nath Kovind will move to the residence allotted to him at 12, Janpath Road which was previously occupied by late Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan. (ANI)

