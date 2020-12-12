Parliament to pay floral tributes to martyrs who sacrificed lives in 2001 attack

New Delhi [India], December 11 (ANI): A function to pay floral tributes to martyrs who sacrificed their lives during the 2001 terrorist attack on Parliament will be held at the Parliament House on Sunday, an official statement said on Friday.

According to officials, the function will be held on December 13 at 10:30 am.

On December 13, 2001, five heavily-armed terrorists belonging to terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), stormed the Parliament complex in New Delhi and opened fire indiscriminately.

Around 14 people, mostly security forces and one civilian, were killed in this incident.

The incident took place around 40 minutes after Parliament was adjourned and about 100 members were present in the building. (ANI)