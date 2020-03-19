New Delhi [India], Mar 19 (ANI): The Parliament will be convened from 2 pm onwards on March 23 after several MPs requested to delay the session due to unavailability of flights in the wake of coronavirus scare.

The Union Cabinet will be convened on March 20 as planned but the meeting of the Council of Ministers scheduled for March 21 has been postponed.

So far, a total of 169 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the country.

Four persons have died from the disease. (ANI)

