Parliament Winter Session: Congress President Kharge calls meeting of like-minded parties today

New Delhi [India], December 7 (ANI): Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday morning called a meeting of like-minded opposition party floor leaders to chalk out the strategy for the floor of the house ahead of Parliament's Winter Session.

The meeting is scheduled to be held at 9.45 am.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to interact with the media on Wednesday ahead of the first day of the Winter Session of Parliament, the Lok Sabha Secretariat informed on Tuesday.

The Winter Session of Parliament will begin on Wednesday and continue till December 29 and there will be a total of 17 working days. The session also had delayed by a month due to the Gujarat election schedule.

Earlier on Tuesday, an all-party meeting, chaired by Defence Minister and deputy leader of the Lok Sabha Rajnath Singh, was held on the Parliament premises.

At the all-party meeting both Congress, as well as Trinamool Congress (TMC), raised the issue of rampant unemployment, Congress further raised the issue of the hurried-up appointment of the ECI and EWS quota.

Congress raised the issue of price rise and misuse of central agencies by the sitting government. Parties also asked for more time to be given to the Opposition and that their voices should not be muzzled.



The Biju Janata Dal raised the need to have a discussion on the Women Reservation Bill. A number of other parties supported this.

The Rajya Sabha Secretariat, meanwhile, released a Code of Conduct for its members, a day of the Winter session.

The Lok Sabha will pay tributes to members who passed away during the inter-session period, on the first day.

Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, who passed away in October after a prolonged illness, will be among the departed members to be remembered.

This will be the inaugural session where Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar will officiate proceedings in the Rajya Sabha as the ex-officio chairman of the Upper House.

The monsoon session of Parliament was held between July 18 and August 8.

Among the Centre's agenda for the Winter session, is the tabling of 16 new Bills. (ANI)

